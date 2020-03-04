Stock in the Wall Street Spotlight: Leap Therapeutics (LPTX)

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 14.26% volatile in recent week and indicated 11.71% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.3 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) stock has performed -8.50% and it registered share value at $2.69 in Tuesday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -15.41% from the 52 week high and situated at 369.62% from 52 week low. 682355 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 878.00K shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -119.80%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -222.60% and

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $70.77M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/B ratio is 11.7. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Leap Therapeutics (LPTX) has year to date performance of 140.18% and weekly performance of 13.50%. The stock has been moved at 78.15% over the last six months and 81.76% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 40.84% around last thirty days, and changed 273.61% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 1.5 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $4.94 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now LPTX has RSI reading of 59.78.