Is This Stock Fit For Your Portfolio? PPD (PPD)

PPD (PPD) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

PPD (PPD) resulted positive response in Tuesday trading session. The stock has performed 2.04% and it registered share value at $27.5 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -17.24% from the 52 week high and situated at 3.77% from 52 week low. 1883301 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 3.31M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 6.39% volatile in recent week . ATR value of 1.45 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Investment (ROI) is 10.20%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

PPD (PPD) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $9.82B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 50.46. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). P/S ratio of 2.48 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

PPD (PPD) has year to date performance of -8.33% and weekly performance of -3.31%.