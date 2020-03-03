Worth Watching Stock for Traders: China Pharma Holdings (CPHI)

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 35.27% volatile in recent week and indicated 26.99% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at 0.9. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 0.18 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) stock has performed 100.00% and it registered share value at $1.14 in Monday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at 19.06% from the 52 week high and situated at 437.48% from 52 week low. 36457188 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.71M shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -85.90%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 9.20% and Operating Margin is seen at -83.30%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -22.00%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -32.60% and Return on Investment (ROI) is -27.10%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) is China based company. Currently it has a market worth of $55.20M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 4.97 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 1.81. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

China Pharma Holdings (CPHI) has year to date performance of 381.42% and weekly performance of 125.92%. The stock has been moved at 329.43% over the last six months and 290.01% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 171.43% around last thirty days, and changed 376.99% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $3 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now CPHI has RSI reading of 75.65.