What Are Analysts Saying? Under Armour (UA)

Under Armour (UA) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Under Armour (UA) performed of -34.88% in year to date period and weekly performance of -11.67%. The stock has been moved at -26.36% over the last six months and -38.80% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -32.67% around last thirty days, and changed -28.59% over the last three months.

Under Armour (UA) performed 0.08% and it registered share value at $12.49 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -49.12% from the 52 week high and situated at 2.55% from 52 week low. 6119372 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.69M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 5.61% volatile in recent week and indicated 3.71% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.67 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

VALAATION INDICATORS:

Under Armour (UA) is USA based company. P/E ratio is noted at 61.53. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). Forward P/E is standing at 26.57. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. The stock has PEG of 2.82. PEG ratio used to determine a stock’s value while taking into account the earnings’ growth. P/B ratio is 2.62. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 3 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $17.5 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now UA has RSI reading of 17.03.