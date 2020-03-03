What Are Analysts Saying? Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) performed of -10.67% in year to date period and weekly performance of -21.50%. The stock has been moved at 60.11% over the last six months and 109.20% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -16.08% around last thirty days, and changed 19.38% over the last three months.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) performed 4.85% and it registered share value at $8.87 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -33.16% from the 52 week high and situated at 180.70% from 52 week low. 3102962 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 4.91M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 10.28% volatile in recent week and indicated 5.90% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.81 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is South Africa based company. Currently it has a market worth of $5.92B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is standing at 11.76. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now SBSW has RSI reading of 39.15.