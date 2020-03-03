Notable Stock to Watch: Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) stock price sited at -87.67% from the 52 week high and situated at 198.79% from 52 week low. 20871670 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 8.31M shares. In last trading session, the stock received positive focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed 16.25% and it registered share value at $0.49 in recent trade transaction.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $40.93M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 45.48 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 2.24. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 42.85% volatile in recent week and indicated 16.74% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.07 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Gross Margin is observed at 59.10% and Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -147.30%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -184.40% and Return on Investment (ROI) is -192.00%.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) has year to date performance of 123.78% and weekly performance of 64.83%. The stock has been moved at 94.86% over the last six months. The stock has performed 60.06% around last thirty days, and changed 146.75% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now GHSI has RSI reading of 74.09.