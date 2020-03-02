RSI update: Kansas City Southern (KSU) stock Becomes Oversold

Kansas City Southern (KSU) stock price is moving -1.09% to 150.68. KSU exchanged 1944897 shares in Friday session and its relative volume is 1.81. When analyzing volume, determine the strength or weakness of a move. As traders, we are more interested to take part in strong moves and don’t join moves that show weakness – or we may even watch for an entry in the opposite direction of a weak move. These guidelines do not hold true in all situations, but they are a good general aid in trading decisions.

Why Kansas City Southern (KSU) interpreted as indicating an oversold condition?

Currently, Kansas City Southern (KSU)’s Relative Strength Index (RSI 14) factor is observed at 25.96.

Kansas City Southern (KSU) Stock Price Performance

Kansas City Southern performed -1.62% so far this year and moved -13.52% during recent week. The shares price has positioned at -2.52% over the past quarter while it has directed 22.55% during past six months. The shares price has directed 38.70% in last year and swapped -11.21% during past one month.

Analyzing the Simple Moving Average indicators it is discovered that Kansas City Southern (KSU) current distance from 20-Day Simple Moving Average is -11.51% and standing -7.74% away from 50-Day Simple Moving Average while traded 8.54% away from 200-Day Simple Moving Average. Tracking the stock price in relation to moving averages as well as highs and lows for the year might assist with evaluating future stock performance. They may also be used to assist the trader figure out proper support and resistance levels for the stock. The stock has 40.02% to a low over the previous 12 months and showed -15.63% to a high over the same period.

Analysts have a mean recommendation of 2.4 on this stock. The stock’s short float is around of 3.98% and short ratio is 3.54. Insiders ownership held at 0.50%. The stock has a beta value of 0.94.

The stock price value Change from Open was at 1.05% with a Gap of -2.12%. The Average True Range was observed at 4.49. The volatility in the previous week has recorded at 3.81% and seen at 2.29% in the previous month.