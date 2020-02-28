What To Know Before Buying Stock? 1Life Healthcare (ONEM)

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) performed of 1.72% in year to date period and weekly performance of -8.33%.

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) performed -2.31% and it registered share value at $22.45 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -21.45% from the 52 week high and situated at 28.14% from 52 week low. 701717 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.87M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 7.19% volatile in recent week. ATR value of 2.29 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -20.10%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 39.90% and Operating Margin is seen at -21.50%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 31.10%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

1Life Healthcare (ONEM) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $2.80B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 10.92 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.