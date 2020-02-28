Take note of This Stock: Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 8.61% volatile in recent week. ATR value of 2.87 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) stock has performed -3.04% and it registered share value at $32.16 in Thursday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -5.36% from the 52 week high and situated at 18.45% from 52 week low. 341762 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.54M shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Investment (ROI) is 37.30%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.93B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 40.04 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Revolution Medicines (RVMD) has year to date performance of 11.28% and weekly performance of 3.74%.