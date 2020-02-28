Should You Be Concerned About This Stock? Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock showed 0.54% volatility in recent week and indicated 0.37% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.06 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) received negative focus in Thursday trading session. The stock has performed -0.73% and it registered share value at $14.91 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -1.32% from the 52 week high and situated at 13.47% from 52 week low. 850235 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 389.66K shares. It has dividend yield of 4.29%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $3.01B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 7. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). P/S ratio of 14.33 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 0.94. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) has year to date performance of 2.28% and weekly performance of -0.32%. The stock has been moved at 2.84% over the last six months and 11.69% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -0.12% around last thirty days, and changed 3.05% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now NAD has RSI reading of 48.63.