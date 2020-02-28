Is it Time for a Financial Check: Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX)

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) resulted negative response in Thursday trading session. The stock has performed -9.69% and it registered share value at $28.9 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -30.84% from the 52 week high and situated at -2.73% from 52 week low. 185965 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 621.82K shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 11.65% volatile in recent week. ATR value of 3.47 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.01B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Black Diamond Therapeutics (BDTX) has year to date performance of -26.80% and weekly performance of -21.96%.