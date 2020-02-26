Noticeable Observation for Stock Investors: Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI)

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 11.11% volatile in recent week and indicated 9.59% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.03 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) stock has performed -1.37% and it registered share value at $0.29 in Tuesday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -92.63% from the 52 week high and situated at 78.79% from 52 week low. 3126863 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 6.19M shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Gross Margin is observed at 59.10% and Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -147.30%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -184.40% and Return on Investment (ROI) is -192.00%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $22.15M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 24.61 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 1.34. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Guardion Health Sciences (GHSI) has year to date performance of 33.90% and weekly performance of 7.27%. The stock has been moved at 17.59% over the last six months. The stock has performed -7.41% around last thirty days, and changed 44.61% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now GHSI has RSI reading of 53.84.