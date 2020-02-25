Watch List Stock Performance: Schrodinger (SDGR)

Schrodinger (SDGR) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Schrodinger (SDGR) spotted positive result in Monday trading session. The stock moved 5.98% and it registered share value at $52.99 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -3.36% from the 52 week high and situated at 107.80% from 52 week low. 4306131 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 3.09M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 26.18% volatile in recent week . ATR value of 5.97 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -31.30%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 56.80% and Operating Margin is seen at -51.20%. Return on Investment (ROI) is 39.20%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Schrodinger (SDGR) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $2.53B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 32.73 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Schrodinger (SDGR) has year to date performance of 85.02% and weekly performance of 96.99%.