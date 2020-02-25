Is it Time for a Financial Check: Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU)

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) resulted negative response in Monday trading session. The stock has performed -2.74% and it registered share value at $2.13 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -24.20% from the 52 week high and situated at 129.01% from 52 week low. 3908618 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.38M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 8.83% volatile in recent week and indicated 6.17% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at 0.25. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 0.12 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is -13.60%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 21.60% and Operating Margin is seen at -28.50%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -3.10%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -3.50% and Return on Investment (ROI) is -8.80%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) is Canada based company. Currently it has a market worth of $250.60M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is standing at 71. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 10.36 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 2.57. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) has year to date performance of -8.19% and weekly performance of 21.71%. The stock has been moved at 9.23% over the last six months and 62.60% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 17.68% around last thirty days, and changed 26.04% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2.2 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $2.37 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now AXU has RSI reading of 65.97.