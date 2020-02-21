Take a snapshot of Stock: NanoViricides (NNVC)

NanoViricides (NNVC) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

NanoViricides (NNVC) performed of 138.65% in year to date period and weekly performance of -16.11%. The stock has been moved at 49.75% over the last six months and -27.31% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -29.53% around last thirty days, and changed 171.34% over the last three months.

NanoViricides (NNVC) performed -5.22% and it registered share value at $5.99 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -68.80% from the 52 week high and situated at 371.17% from 52 week low. 1357903 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 3.37M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 10.71% volatile in recent week and indicated 28.64% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at -0.1. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 2.36 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -58.60%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -70.40% and

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

NanoViricides (NNVC) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $44.57M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/B ratio is 2.53. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now NNVC has RSI reading of 46.6.