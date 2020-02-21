Stock News Alert: Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) stock observed trading -58.45% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 6.38% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -10.53% away from 50 day moving average and -29.07% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -5.24% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $127.26M.

On Feb. 20, 2020, Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) released annual net income of $24.9 million, or $0.61 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared to $25.1 million or $0.62 per diluted share for 2018. The Company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and equity-based compensation expenses (Adjusted EBITDA) was $55.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019, as compared with $42.2 million in 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2019, Ramaco reported net income of $1.9 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, as compared to $3.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share for the same period of 2018. The Company’s Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $9.0 million compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $7.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Fourth quarter 2019 adjusted EBITDA was negatively affected by $2.7 million of volume carrying over into 2020.

The USA based company Ramaco Resources moved with change of -1.32% to $3 with the total traded volume of 43168 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 49.93K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -5.96%. The one month performance of stock was -13.79%. METC’s shares are at -4.76% for the quarter and driving a -48.81% return over the course of the past year and is now at -16.20% since this point in 2018. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.70% and 5.91% respectively. There are 42.42M shares outstanding and 9.08M shares are floated in market.