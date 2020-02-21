Notable Stock News to Watch: Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) spotted trading -17.53% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 2.29% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 0.75% to recent value of $32.18. The stock transacted 180263 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 200.87K shares. The company has 57.99M of outstanding shares and 54.37M shares were floated in the market.

On Feb. 20, 2020, The board of directors of Renasant Corporation (NASDAQ:RNST) approved the payment of a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-two cents ($0.22) per share to be paid March 31, 2020, to shareholders of record as of March 17, 2020.

ABOUT RENASANT CORPORATION:

Renasant Corporation, a 115 year-old financial services institution, is the parent of Renasant Bank. Renasant has assets of approximately $13.4 billion and operates more than 190 banking, mortgage, wealth management and insurance offices throughout Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Florida and Georgia.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 23.00% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 10.00%. RNST has an operating margin of 80.20% while its profit margin remained 31.00% for the last 12 months.

The price moved ahead of -1.90% from the mean of 20 days, -6.75% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -7.31% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.32%, -8.58% for month and YTD performance remained -9.15%.