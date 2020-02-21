Keep Your Eyes on Stock News: SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) stock identified change of 76.39% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -3.81% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $2.30B. SSRM stock has been recorded 4.81% away from 50 day moving average and 22.80% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 3.54% off 20-day moving average.

On Feb. 20, 2020, SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) declare consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2019.

Paul Benson, President and CEO said, SSR Mining had another successful year in 2019 as we continued our track record of achieving production and cost guidance for the eighth consecutive year. We delivered reserve growth at Marigold and resource growth at Seabee, which continue to support mine life extensions at both assets.

Looking ahead, 2020 consolidated production is forecast to grow to approximately 425,000 gold equivalent ounces. With over $500 million of cash and an outlook of increasing production and higher margins at ‘s precious metal prices, we are well positioned to continue our track record of creating value for our shareholders.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2019 Highlights:

(All figures are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted)

Achieved annual production and cost guidance: Achieved guidance for the eighth consecutive year by delivering gold equivalent production of 421,828 ounces at cash costs of $740 per payable gold equivalent ounce sold.

Continued our track record of Mineral Reserves and Resources growth: Successful exploration activities in 2019 increased gold Mineral Reserves at the Marigold mine to 3.9 million ounces. At the Seabee Gold Operation, gold Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources (inclusive of Mineral Reserves) increased to 1.1 million ounces and gold Inferred Mineral Resources increased to 583,000 ounces.

Fourth consecutive year of positive earnings per share: Annual basic attributable income per share in 2019 was $0.47, an increase of 840% from 2018. Annual adjusted basic attributable income per share in 2019 was $0.81, a 252% increase from 2018.

The Basic Materials sector company, SSR Mining Inc. noticed change of -0.48% to $18.68 along volume of 1454901 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 1.20M shares. The stock observed return of 3.26% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at 2.64% over one month performance. SSRM’s shares are at 23.14% for the quarter and driving a 34.29% return over the course of the past year and is now at -3.01% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 3.01% and for month was at 3.19%. There are 122.88M shares outstanding and 122.86M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is -0.19.