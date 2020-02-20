Stock News Update: Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS)

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) stock observed trading -42.09% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 78.07% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 5.75% away from 50 day moving average and -9.38% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 7.25% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $356.98M.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) a global science and technology leader of pure, sustainable ingredients for the Health & Wellness, Clean Beauty and Flavors & Fragrances markets, reported that its Clean Beauty business comprising Biossance, Pipette and the company’s squalane ingredients business is off to much better than expected growth for 2020.

Year to date through February 18, 2020, sales through the Biossance brand’s website Biossance.com have exceeded by 2X total full-first quarter of 2019 sales. In addition, of note is that over the recent holiday weekend counting Valentine’s Day through President’s Day, the brand’s sales through the website for the four-day period exceeded website sales for the entire month of February 2019.

Along with growth for Biossance, Amyris Pipette brand sales are delivering strong week over week performance and are delivering well across Amazon.com, Walmart.com and PipetteBaby.com. At the same time, following record 2019 volume for squalane ingredients, Amyris is experiencing a record number of new brands joining Amyris in making the beauty industry clean and sustainable by using squalane as a chassis for formulating skin care products. Fiscal year 2020 will be another record year for the clean sugarcane squalane ingredients sales that are part of the Clean Beauty business. The Clean Beauty business represents much less than 50% of the company’s total expected revenue for 2020.

The USA based company Amyris moved with change of -2.35% to $3.33 with the total traded volume of 3237405 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 1.60M. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -7.50%. The one month performance of stock was 12.12%. AMRS’s shares are at -13.73% for the quarter and driving a -26.49% return over the course of the past year and is now at 7.77% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 0.74. The average volatility for the week and month was at 10.55% and 9.64% respectively. There are 107.20M shares outstanding and 63.09M shares are floated in market.