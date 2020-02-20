Stock News Spotlight: Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) spotted trading -11.18% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 5.73% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed -1.11% to recent value of $30.28. The stock transacted 333266 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 300.74K shares. The company has 82.70M of outstanding shares and 54.00M shares were floated in the market.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) released financial and operating results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

For the three months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $83 million versus a net loss of $72 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the quarter totaled $168 million compared with $180 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1), for the quarter was $120 million, compared to $114 million a year ago.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2019, net income was $313 million versus a net loss of $207 million in 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (1) for the full year 2019 totaled $665 million, up 4% from $638 million a year ago. This year-over-year increase reflects a 4% increase in gallons to a record high 8.2 billion, an increase in lease gross profit and a 13% decline in operating expenses (2).

Distributable Cash Flow, as adjusted (1), for 2019 was $453 million, compared to $455 million a year ago.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -82.00% for this year.SUN has a gross margin of 6.80% and an operating margin of 2.00% while its profit margin remained 0.50% for the last 12 months.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.2 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of -3.42% from the mean of 20 days, -2.81% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -3.67% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was -1.46%, -7.06% for month and YTD performance remained -1.05%.