Stock News in Focus: Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT)

On Feb. 19, 2020, Ultra Clean Holdings (NASDAQ:UCTT) disclosed its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 27, 2019.

UCT’s solid performance resulted in a very strong fourth quarter with revenue growing more than 12 percent and earnings per share increasing more than 57 percent sequentially on increased demand, said Jim Scholhamer, CEO. We are excited about the opportunities that lie ahead as the industry ramps to keep pace with technology transitions, and will continue to manage our business with a focus on sustainable and profitable growth.

UCT generated $32.0 million of cash from operations in the quarter, bringing the total for the year to a record $121.0 million, added Sheri Savage, CFO. We paid down our long-term debt by $50.0 million during the year, significantly reducing our leverage, and ended the quarter with a cash balance of $162.5 million.

Fourth Quarter 2019 GAAP Financial Results

Total revenue was $286.4 million. SPS contributed $230.2 million and SSB added $56.2 million. Total gross margin was 19.7%, operating margin was 1.6%, and net loss was $10.3 million or $(0.26) per basic share. This compares to total revenue of $254.3 million, gross margin of 18.7%, operating margin of 3.2%, and net income of $0.5 million or $0.01 per basic and diluted share last quarter.

The USA based company Ultra Clean Holdings moved with change of 4.03% to $26.23 with the total traded volume of 675420 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 466.06K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 4.36%. The one month performance of stock was 4.90%. UCTT’s shares are at 15.86% for the quarter and driving a 112.35% return over the course of the past year and is now at 11.74% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.34. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.52% and 4.27% respectively. There are 41.21M shares outstanding and 38.69M shares are floated in market.