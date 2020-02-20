Stock News Buzz: ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS)

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) stock observed trading -1.30% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 20.82% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of 2.52% away from 50 day moving average and 4.74% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading 0.45% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $4.99B and dividend yield of 2.26%.

On Feb. 19, 2020, ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) declared its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results, which included diluted earnings per share of $0.96 and $3.51, respectively.

Highlights include:

Fourth quarter 2019 net income was $51.2 million, or $0.96 per diluted share, compared with $44.7 million, or $0.84 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter 2018;

Full year 2019 net income increased to $186.7 million, or $3.51 per diluted share, compared with $172.2 million, or $3.25 per diluted share, in 2018;

Full year 2019 capital expenditures and asset removal costs were $465.1 million, compared with $447.4 million in 2018; and

On Jan. 21, 2020, the company increased its quarterly dividend 4 cents to 54 cents per share, or $2.16 per share on an annualized basis, payable on March 6, 2020, to shareholders of record at close of business Feb. 21, 2020.

We are pleased to close out the decade with a year of strong financial results, said Pierce H. Norton II, president and chief executive officer. As we move into a new decade, we will continue to focus on modernizing and expanding our pipelines while providing a safe, reliable and affordable energy choice for our customers.

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

ONE Gas reported operating income of $82.0 million in the fourth quarter 2019, compared with $80.8 million in the fourth quarter 2018.

Net margin, which is comprised of total revenues less cost of natural gas, increased by $16.3 million compared with fourth quarter 2018, which primarily reflects:

A $14.6 million increase from new rates; and

A $1.7 million increase attributed to net residential customer growth in Oklahoma and Texas.

