Notable News to Watch: Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX)

Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) spotted trading -40.48% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 18.33% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock changed 2.41% to recent value of $5.94. The stock transacted 1626925 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.35M shares. The company has 93.92M of outstanding shares and 49.63M shares were floated in the market.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX) declared the launch of its Natur-Al™ low-carbon aluminum products. Natur-Al™ aluminum products are produced at our ASI-certified Norðurál Grundartangi aluminum plant in Iceland, with energy from 100 percent renewable sources, allowing us to achieve CO₂ levels below one-fourth of the industry average, or 4 tonnes CO₂ per tonne of aluminum, one of the lowest CO₂ footprints in the world. All CO₂ emissions are verified by independent third parties, facilitating life-cycle assessments for our customers.

Natur-Al™ ZERO is our fully offset, pure, carbon-neutral aluminum product line. We encourage and assist our customers to go all the way to carbon-neutrality through contributions to reforestation and wetland-reclamation projects.

Ágúst Hafberg, Century Aluminum´s Chief Commercial Officer: We are very proud to introduce the Natur-Al™ line of low carbon aluminum. Century Aluminum is committed to work with its customers towards more sustainable and lower carbon products and respond to increased customer demand for responsible aluminum production. Natur-Al™ enables our customers to significantly reduce or fully offset the carbon footprint of their products.

Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -248.80% for this year. CENX has a gross margin of -4.80%.

According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 2.5 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 2.83% from the mean of 20 days, -12.85% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed -11.10% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 1.89%, -17.27% for month and YTD performance remained -20.96%.