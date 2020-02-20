Notable News to Focus: CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) changed 0.93% to recent value of $19.57. The stock transacted 1116558 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.15M shares. It spotted trading -6.50% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 39.69% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Feb. 19, 2020, CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) notified that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share on the company’s common shares. The dividend will be payable March 24, 2020, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020.

The company announced that its annual meeting of shareholders will be held at 8:00 a.m. ET on May 8, 2020, at its offices in Carmel, Indiana. Holders of record at the close of business on March 10, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

CNO also announced that Neal Schneider will retire from the company’s board of directors at the conclusion of his current term, which ends upon the close of the annual meeting. Schneider joined CNO’s board in September 2003 and served as board chair from 2011 through May 2018.

Neal brought tremendous experience and stewardship to CNO’s board of directors and his contributions to the company during his tenure are immeasurable, said Board Chair Dan Maurer. On behalf of CNO’s board and management team, we thank Neal for his leadership, counsel and unwavering commitment to all of our stakeholders.

CNO has an operating margin of -5.70% while its profit margin remained -10.20% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained -194.10% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 10.00%.

The company has 148.24M of outstanding shares and 146.69M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of 6.06% from the mean of 20 days, 6.85% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 17.12% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 3.33%, 7.12% for month and YTD performance remained 7.94%.