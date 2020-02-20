Notable News Spotlight: John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) stock reported trading -14.12% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 28.70% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -3.26% away from 50 day moving average and -0.13% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -4.21% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $3.48B and dividend yield of 0.36%.

On Feb. 19, 2020, John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) a leading global technology solutions provider to high-value segments of the food & beverage industry, revealed results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019. Comparisons in this news release are to the comparable period of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

JBT posted solid growth and earnings gains in 2019 and ended the year on a positive note, said Tom Giacomini, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer. We were pleased by the substantial pickup in FoodTech orders in the fourth quarter, although we remain cautious about an environment characterized by business uncertainty. Our restructuring actions and the implementation of the JBT operating system have significantly enhanced our operational efficiency. We enjoyed continued strength across our aftermarket business and were encouraged by the contribution from recent acquisitions. AeroTech continued to capture outsized growth on the strength of new products and a healthy end market.

Full-Year 2019

Revenue of $1.9 billion in 2019 increased 1 percent, as growth of 3 percent organically and 7 percent from acquisitions was partially offset by a 2 percent headwind from foreign exchange translation and a 7 percent decline attributable to the absence of the ASC 606 transition benefit recorded in 2018.

Full year 2019 operating income was $188.2 million and net income was $129.0 million. Adjusted EBITDA expanded 15 percent to $292.0 million, with a 180 basis point margin improvement to 15.0 percent of sales.

