News to Watch: Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) stock declared change of 9.33% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -47.02% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $4.21B and dividend yield of 1.97%. XEC stock has been recorded -15.70% away from 50 day moving average and -18.42% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -7.12% off 20-day moving average.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) disclosed that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.22 per share, a ten percent increase from the previous dividend. The dividend is payable on June 1, 2020, to stockholders of record on May 15, 2020.

About Cimarex Energy

Denver-based Cimarex Energy Co. is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company with principal operations in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent areas of the U.S.

The Basic Materials sector company, Cimarex Energy Co. noticed change of 4.44% to $40.66 along volume of 4288081 shares in recent session compared to an average volume of 1.69M. The stock observed return of -1.00% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -20.71% over one month performance. XEC’s shares are at -13.23% for the quarter and driving a -45.84% return over the course of the past year and is now at -22.54% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 4.16% and for month was at 3.46%. There are 103.65M shares outstanding and 99.98M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.39.