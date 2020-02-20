News Spotlight: Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN)

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) changed 2.40% to recent value of $165.72. The stock transacted 69676 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 65.24K shares. It spotted trading -0.10% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 41.65% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Feb. 19, 2020, Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) a leading provider of independent investment research, released estimated U.S. mutual fund and exchange-traded fund (ETF) fund flows for January 2020. Overall, long-term funds gathered $82.8 billion in January, their best month since January 2018. Fixed-income funds continued to take in assets, building upon a record 2019. Notably, taxable-bond funds collected a record $63.6 billion for the month and accounted for nearly 77% of all long-term fund inflows in January. Morningstar estimates net flow for mutual funds by computing the change in assets not explained by the performance of the fund, and net flow for U.S. ETFs shares outstanding and reported net assets.

Morningstar’s report about U.S. fund flows for January 2020 is available here. Highlights from the report include:

In January, U.S. equity funds had their worst month since February 2018 with $22.4 billion of outflows, likely due to portfolio rebalancing after a strong 2019 for U.S. equities. Investors continued to abandon active U.S. equity funds, which saw $30.3 billion in outflows, while passive U.S. equity funds netted $7.9 billion in inflows.

Municipal-bond funds posted record monthly inflows of $14.1 billion in January. The category continues to benefit from investors seeking tax-free income. The windfall for taxable- and muni-bond funds helped actively managed funds to their best month since January 2018.

Among the top-10 largest U.S. fund families, Vanguard’s $42.8 billion haul in January was its second-highest monthly tally ever. Vanguard holds more than a fourth of all long-term assets, up from 10% in 2000.

Vanguard 500 Index, which holds a Morningstar Analyst Rating™ of Gold, had $7.1 billion of inflows—the most for any single fund for which Morningstar collected data in January—followed by Silver-rated Vanguard Total Bond Market Index’s $5.4 billion.

MORN has a gross margin of 59.40% and an operating margin of 18.00% while its profit margin remained 15.00% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 44.90% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 16.00%.

The company has 42.50M of outstanding shares and 21.29M shares were floated in the market. According to the most recent quarter its current ratio was 1.3 that represents company’s ability to meet its current financial obligations. The price moved ahead of 4.80% from the mean of 20 days, 6.82% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 9.34% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 5.41%, 4.44% for month and YTD performance remained 9.52%