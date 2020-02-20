Eye Catching Stock News: IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) stock identified change of 4.97% away from 52-week low price and recently located move of -33.59% off 52-week high price. It has market worth of $1.04BM. IMAX stock has been recorded -12.94% away from 50 day moving average and -18.23% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -2.70% off 20-day moving average.

On Feb. 19, 2020, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) notified full-year 2019 revenues of $395.7 million, gross profit of $214.2 million, net income of $58.6 million, or $0.95 per diluted share, and net income attributable to common shareholders of $46.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $64.8 million, or $1.05 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA attributable to common shareholders was $149.3 million.

HIGHLIGHTS

Company achieved record full-year 2019 box office of $1.1 billion, up 7% over the prior year

Full-year 2019 revenue increased 6% versus 2018 to $396 million, a new record

Full-year 2019 net income attributable to common shareholders increased 105% versus 2018 to $47 million and full-year 2019 net income increased 74% to $59 million; Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders increased 12% year-over-year to $65 million

Full-year 2019 earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 111% to $0.76; Adjusted net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders increased 15% to $1.05

Company’s total commercial multiplex network grew to 1,529 theatres, 73% of which are in international markets

The stock observed return of -0.06% in 5 days trading activity. The stock was at -16.26% over one month performance. IMAX’s shares are at -18.80% for the quarter and driving a -18.38% return over the course of the past year and is now at -16.30% since this point in 2018.

The average volatility for the week at 3.06% and for month was at 3.48%. There are 60.57M shares outstanding and 51.56M shares are floated in market. Right now the stock beta is 1.03.