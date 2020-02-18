What To Know Before Selling Stock? LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) stock price positioned at -16.49% from the 52 week high and situated at 20.39% from 52 week low. 1892935 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 2.04M shares. In last trading session, the stock received negative focus on shares from Traders. The stock has performed -1.07% and it registered share value at $82.6 in recent trade transaction. It has dividend yield of 5.08% and Payout Ratio is 42.40%.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 2.37% volatile in recent week and indicated 2.43% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at 1.45. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 2.41 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is 10.20%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 15.40% and Operating Margin is seen at 12.20%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is 12.10%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 37.10% and Return on Investment (ROI) is 23.50%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) is Netherlands based company. Currently it has a market worth of $27.84B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 8.61. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). Forward P/E is standing at 7.29. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. The stock has PEG of 2.15. PEG ratio used to determine a stock’s value while taking into account the earnings’ growth. P/S ratio of 0.79 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 3.53. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (LYB) has year to date performance of -12.57% and weekly performance of 0.61%. The stock has been moved at 13.77% over the last six months and -4.31% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -9.42% around last thirty days, and changed -13.29% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2.3 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $98.16 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now LYB has RSI reading of 42.24.