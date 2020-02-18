What To Know Before Selling Stock? Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) spotted positive result in Friday trading session. The stock moved 6.32% and it registered share value at $1.01 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at -70.12% from the 52 week high and situated at 204.31% from 52 week low. 3156314 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 1.08M shares.

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 42.08% volatile in recent week and indicated 39.61% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.43 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) is China based company. Currently it has a market worth of $17.98M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/S ratio of 35.95 reflects the value placed on sales by the market.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Lianluo Smart Limited (LLIT) has year to date performance of 197.06% and weekly performance of -20.47%. The stock has been moved at -2.43% over the last six months and -38.82% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 73.09% around last thirty days, and changed 60.32% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now LLIT has RSI reading of 47.13.