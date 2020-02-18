Stock Performance Summary: Genprex (GNPX)

Genprex (GNPX) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 39.34% volatile in last week and indicated 24.79% volatility in previous month. ATR value of 0.52 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Genprex (GNPX) received positive focus in Friday trading session. The stock has performed 56.20% and it registered share value at $4.28 in recent trade transaction. At present, the stock price sited at 56.20% from the 52 week high and situated at 1752.81% from 52 week low. 83698599 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 4.40M shares.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is -172.30%. Return on Equity (ROE) is -186.70% and

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Genprex (GNPX) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $55.38M. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. P/B ratio is 19.45. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Genprex (GNPX) has year to date performance of 1237.50% and weekly performance of 262.71%. The stock has been moved at 360.26% over the last six months and 177.92% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed 1155.13% around last thirty days, and changed 887.77% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $5 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now GNPX has RSI reading of 85.43.