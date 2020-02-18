Stock News Alert: Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) stock observed trading -43.17% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 5.33% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -4.39% away from 50 day moving average and -15.49% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -1.50% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $39.30M.

On Feb.10, 2020, Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of vessels, declared that, since the previous update on the share buyback program (the Program) on February 3, 2020, it has repurchased an aggregate of 160,149 common shares at an average price of US$0.8033 per share. Since the beginning of the Program, the Company has repurchased an aggregate of 287,692 common shares at an average price of US$0.8059 per share. All common shares repurchased under the Program, which expires on December 21, 2020, have been or will be cancelled. Following the settlement and cancelation of all shares repurchased under the Program, the Company will have 49,150,762 common shares issued and outstanding. Separately, the Company’s issued and outstanding Series B-2 preferred shares have been reduced to 1,200.

Commenting on the repurchases, Mr. Andreas Michalopoulos, the Company’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, stated:

The Company is continuing to deliver on its commitment to return value to shareholders via the share buyback program. We believe current market conditions represent an attractive opportunity to purchase common shares at a significant discount to their intrinsic value. We remain confident that our strategy of diversification into the tanker sector will continue to enhance the Company’s value.

Performance Shipping Inc. is a global provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of vessels. The Company’s current fleet of vessels is employed primarily on charters with leading charterers.

The Greece based company Performance Shipping Inc. moved with change of -1.25% to $0.79 with the total traded volume of 55544 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 172.26K. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at -1.25%. The one month performance of stock was -2.46%. DCIX’s shares are at -12.19% for the quarter and driving a -7.60% return over the course of the past year and is now at -6.04% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.61. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.04% and 5.60% respectively. There are 49.75M shares outstanding and 20.37M shares are floated in market.