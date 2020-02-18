Notable Performance Spotlight: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB)

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 8.90% volatile in recent week and indicated 7.59% volatility in last month. ATR value of 0.16 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) stock has performed 7.48% and it registered share value at $1.58 in Friday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -84.69% from the 52 week high and situated at 10.49% from 52 week low. 60459645 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 34.63M shares.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is Canada based company. Currently it has a market worth of $1.77B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 7.31. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). P/B ratio is 0.46. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has year to date performance of -26.85% and weekly performance of -7.06%. The stock has been moved at -72.13% over the last six months and -77.75% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -22.93% around last thirty days, and changed -55.49% over the last three months.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now ACB has RSI reading of 36.84.