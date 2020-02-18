Notable News to Focus: General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) stock observed trading -13.70% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 39.47% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -8.14% away from 50 day moving average and 7.29% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -5.65% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $296.63M.

On Feb.10, 2020, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region of Australia and New Zealand (the Company), announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and six months (YTD) ended December 31, 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector and foreign currency exchange rates, increased by 9%.

Leasing revenues were $60.8 million, compared to $63.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Leasing revenues comprised 67% of total non-manufacturing revenues for both periods.

Total revenues were $92.1 million, compared to $98.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million, compared to $29.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $3.9 million and a non-cash charge of $9.3 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 77%, compared to 84% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.

Consistent with our organic growth strategy, we entered two new markets, opening one greenfield location in North America and one in the Asia-Pacific region.

YTD 2020 Highlights

Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector and foreign currency exchange rates, increased by approximately 12%.

Leasing revenues were $119.7 million, compared to $121.8 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Leasing revenues comprised 67% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 64% for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Total revenues were $182.0 million, compared to $195.8 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million, compared to $56.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%, compared to 29% for the first six months of fiscal year 2018.

Net income attributable to common shareholders was $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $14.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $4.9 million and a non-cash charge of $21.7 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.

Average fleet unit utilization was 77%, compared to 83% in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.

Entered three new markets, opening one greenfield location in North America and two in the Asia-Pacific region.

The USA based company General Finance Corporation moved with change of 0.10% to $9.7 with the total traded volume of 11123 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 21.79K shares. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 4.98%. The one month performance of stock was -11.66%. GFN’s shares are at -2.12% for the quarter and driving a -1.52% return over the course of the past year and is now at -12.38% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.35. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.76% and 4.59% respectively. There are 30.58M shares outstanding and 14.50M shares are floated in market.