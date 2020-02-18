Notable News to Focus: General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN)

General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) stock observed trading -13.70% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 39.47% away from low price over the last 52-weeks. The stock disclosed a move of -8.14% away from 50 day moving average and 7.29% away from 200 day moving average. Moving closer, we can see that shares have been trading -5.65% off 20-day moving average. It has market cap of $296.63M.
On Feb.10, 2020, General Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:GFN) a leading specialty rental services company offering portable storage, modular space and liquid containment solutions in North America and in the Asia-Pacific region of Australia and New Zealand (the Company), announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter and six months (YTD) ended December 31, 2019.
Second Quarter 2020 Highlights
- Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector and foreign currency exchange rates, increased by 9%.
- Leasing revenues were $60.8 million, compared to $63.5 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
- Leasing revenues comprised 67% of total non-manufacturing revenues for both periods.
- Total revenues were $92.1 million, compared to $98.0 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $26.4 million, compared to $29.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 29%, compared to 30% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $9.5 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $5.1 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, for the second quarter of fiscal year 2019. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $3.9 million and a non-cash charge of $9.3 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.
- Average fleet unit utilization was 77%, compared to 84% in the second quarter of fiscal year 2019.
- Consistent with our organic growth strategy, we entered two new markets, opening one greenfield location in North America and one in the Asia-Pacific region.
- YTD 2020 Highlights
- Leasing revenues, excluding the oil and gas sector and foreign currency exchange rates, increased by approximately 12%.
- Leasing revenues were $119.7 million, compared to $121.8 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.
- Leasing revenues comprised 67% of total non-manufacturing revenues versus 64% for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.
- Total revenues were $182.0 million, compared to $195.8 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $51.5 million, compared to $56.7 million for the first six months of fiscal year 2019.
- Adjusted EBITDA margin was 28%, compared to 29% for the first six months of fiscal year 2018.
- Net income attributable to common shareholders was $14.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $14.2 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, for the first six months of fiscal year 2019. Included in these results were a non-cash benefit of $4.9 million and a non-cash charge of $21.7 million in fiscal years 2020 and 2019, respectively, for the change in valuation of stand-alone bifurcated derivatives.
- Average fleet unit utilization was 77%, compared to 83% in the first six months of fiscal year 2019.
- Entered three new markets, opening one greenfield location in North America and two in the Asia-Pacific region.
The USA based company General Finance Corporation moved with change of 0.10% to $9.7 with the total traded volume of 11123 shares in recent session versus to an average volume of 21.79K shares. The stock was observed in the 5 days activity at 4.98%. The one month performance of stock was -11.66%. GFN’s shares are at -2.12% for the quarter and driving a -1.52% return over the course of the past year and is now at -12.38% since this point in 2018. Right now the stock beta is 1.35. The average volatility for the week and month was at 4.76% and 4.59% respectively. There are 30.58M shares outstanding and 14.50M shares are floated in market.