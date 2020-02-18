Interested In Stock? Read This First: Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM)

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) STOCK PRICE MOVEMENT:

VOLATILITY FACTOR: The stock remained 2.60% volatile in recent week and indicated 1.97% volatility in last month. The Company’s beta coefficient sits at 0.68. Beta factor measures the amount of market risk associated with market trade. Higher the beta discloses more riskiness and lower the beta lower the risk. ATR value of 0.4 measure stock volatility. The Average True Range is an exponential moving average (14-days) of the True Ranges.

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) stock has performed 1.74% and it registered share value at $19.26 in Friday trading session. At present, the stock price sited at -11.89% from the 52 week high and situated at 14.10% from 52 week low. 3157297 shares traded on hands while it’s an average volume stands with 3.81M shares. It has dividend yield of 5.82% and Payout Ratio is 139.20%.

PROFITABILITY RATIOS: The company’s net profit margin is 29.40%. It measures how much out of every dollar of sales a company actually keeps in earnings. Gross Margin is observed at 71.50% and Operating Margin is seen at 30.90%. Return on Assets (ROA) an indicator of how profitable a company is relative to its total assets, is 3.10%. Return on Equity (ROE) is 6.50% and Return on Investment (ROI) is 3.30%.

MARKET CAPITALIZATION AND VALAATION INDICATORS:

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) is USA based company. Currently it has a market worth of $8.17B. Using market capitalization to show the size of a company is important because company size is a basic determinant of various characteristics in which investors are interested, including risk. P/E ratio is noted at 23.99. P/E is a popular valuation ratio of a company’s current share price compared to its per-share earnings (trailing twelve months). Forward P/E is standing at 24.01. Forward P/E is a measure of the price-to-earnings ratio using forecasted earnings for the P/E calculation for the next fiscal year. The stock has PEG of 5.21. PEG ratio used to determine a stock’s value while taking into account the earnings’ growth. P/S ratio of 7.13 reflects the value placed on sales by the market. P/B ratio is 1.65. P/B is used to compare a stock’s market value to its book value.

PERFORMANCE WATCH:

Kimco Realty Corporation (KIM) has year to date performance of -7.00% and weekly performance of -1.83%. The stock has been moved at 4.00% over the last six months and 8.94% throughout last twelve months. The stock has performed -4.79% around last thirty days, and changed -8.50% over the last three months.

ANALYSTS VIEWS: The current analyst consensus rating clocked at 2.9 on company shares based on data provided from FINVIZ. (1.0 Strong Buy, 2.0 Buy, 3.0 Hold, 4.0 Sell, 5.0 Strong Sell). Analysts expected the stock to attain $20.39 price in coming 52-week period.

TECHNICAL OBSERVATION:

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) was developed by J. Welles Wilder, and it reading fluctuates between 0 and 100. The RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of stock price movements. Generally, the when RSI falls below 30 then stock considered to be oversold and overbought when it moves above 70. The normal reading of a stock will fall in the range of 30 to 70. RSI can be used to detect general trends as well as finding divergences and failure swings. Now KIM has RSI reading of 43.04.