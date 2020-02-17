Notable News to Focus: MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)changed 1.41% to recent value of $33.75. The stock transacted 990401 shares during most recent day however it has an average volume of 1.71M shares. It spotted trading -0.50% off 52-week high price. On the other end, the stock has been noted 19.72% away from the low price over the last 52-weeks.

On Feb. 14, 2020, MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) notified financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Net income attributable to MGP Class A shareholders for the quarter was $25.9 million, or $0.25 per dilutive share, and for the year ended December 31, 2019 was $90.3 million, or $0.97 per dilutive share.

Financial highlights for the fourth quarter of 2019:

Rental revenue was $219.8 million;

Consolidated net income was $72.9 million, or $0.24 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Funds From Operations (FFO) was $144.0 million, or $0.47 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Adjusted Funds From Operations (AFFO) was $177.5 million, or $0.58 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Adjusted EBITDA was $233.0 million; and

General and administrative expenses were $4.2 million.

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2019:

Rental revenue was $856.4 million;

Consolidated net income was $275.6 million for the year, or $0.94 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

FFO was $581.1 million for the year, or $1.98 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

AFFO was $685.7 million for the year, or $2.33 per diluted Operating Partnership unit;

Adjusted EBITDA was $922.8 million for the year; and

General and administrative expenses were $16.5 million.

MGP has an operating margin of 54.60% while its profit margin remained 8.80% for the last 12 months. Its earnings per share (EPS) expected to touch remained 39.60% for this year while earning per share for the next 5-years is expected to reach at 7.78%.

The company has 419.40M of outstanding shares and 413.43M shares were floated in the market. The price moved ahead of 3.52% from the mean of 20 days, 8.00% from mean of 50 days SMA and performed 9.45% from mean of 200 days price. Company’s performance for the week was 2.46%, 8.98% for month and YTD performance remained 8.98%.